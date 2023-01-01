In proportional typefaces, every glyph is designed with a unique width. The design of an m can be wider than the design of an i . Every glyph gets the space it needs, and no letter is stuck with too much or too little.

The design of each letter incorporates some amount of whitespace on both sides of a glyph. These sidebearings create the visual room that help us distinguish one letterform from the next. Too little, and the letters will run together. Too much, and the letters will look disconnected.

But in monospaced faces, every letter must be the same width, regardless of what that letter needs. Adjusting the sidebearings isn’t enough. The letter must be altered to either fill up the box, or squeeze into it — and still leave a little bit of room for sidebearings.

Narrow letters like l and i must be designed with exaggerated serifs to better fill the monospace box. Even with these synthetic additions, these narrow letters have more space than they need.